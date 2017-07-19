LESA To Promote Reading Campaign At Fowlerville Fair

July 19, 2017

The Reading Corner at the Fowlerville Fair will have a new event this year.



Read Aloud, hosted by Great Start of Livingston will be held Wednesday, July 26th from 10am to 2pm. Families are invited to sit back and relax with a book at the Reading Corner at the annual Fowlerville Fair and enjoy books to take with them. Kids will also be able to take home a book bag, coloring bookmark, and bracelet. This event is part of the organizations Read Aloud campaign, to promote the importance of reading to children and ultimately aim to make reading aloud for 15 minutes a day the new parenting standard.



Guest readers will be in attendance during the children’s event including WHMI’s Jon King. Details are posted below. (AS)