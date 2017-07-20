Hacker Road Construction Begins Monday

July 20, 2017

Construction on a popular road in Genoa Township next week is expected to cause serious delays.



Resurfacing will begin on Hacker Road between Grand River and the south entrance of Clark Lake Road beginning Monday morning at 8am. The Livingston County Road Commission is going to mill the existing pavement and resurface in 2 separate courses. Milling will begin on Monday on continue through Tuesday. The resurfacing is expected to begin on Wednesday.



Due to high traffic on Hacker Road, this is expected to cause major impact. Traffic will be maintained by flag operations with long queues being anticipated. The Road Commission highly recommends taking an alternate route. (MK)