Local Girl Wins Prestigious 4-H Award

July 20, 2017

A local Michigan 4-H member has been honored with receiving the organization’s highest honor.



Jaycie Brown of Pinckney is one of 31 youths being recognized as a winners of this year’s Michigan 4-H State Award. Brown received her award in the junior division of Beef Science at a ceremony held last month at Michigan State University. To qualify for the award, she submitted a written application showcasing her learning experiences, knowledge, and skills that she acquired through her time with 4-H. Brown’s commitment and contributions to local 4-H programs, clubs, and her community were also considered.



The Director for Michigan 4-H progams, Julie Chapin, said that winning this award is no small feat and that all of the recipients have proven themselves to be leaders in their clubs, counties, and state. In addition to the physical award, as a junior division winner, Brown received $50 cash. (MK)