OLHSA Hosting Deliverable Fuel Assistance Day July 26th

July 21, 2017

It might not be the typical time to think about home heating but an opportunity is approaching for low income residents and families in Livingston County who use deliverable fuels to heat their homes.



The Oakland Human Livingston Service Agency or OLHSA is hosting a deliverable fuel assistance day for those who qualify. The types of fuel include propane, fuel oil, coal and wood but it must be the primary heating source in a home and under 25% full. The open day for applications is July 26th from 9am to 4pm. Individuals are encouraged to contact OLHSA to book an appointment to discuss their case, as each client has a different life situation.



OLHSA’s Welcome Center Services Manager Josh Reetz tells WHMI last year they were able to serve 262 clients and provide $200,000 of utility assistance, demonstrating the need is there. Reetz says OLHSA offers assistance throughout the year, but usually during the crisis part of the year from October through March. However with the mild winter, he says they didn’t get that many applications for assistance so they’re reaching out the community now.



Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be done on a first come, first served basis. OLHSA is located in the Livingston County East Complex at 2300 East Grand River, which also houses the health department. Parking is in lot “B”.



Reetz notes everything is self-reported and they don’t need any type of denial letters, they just need to confirm a tank is under 25% full. Eligibility guidelines and required documents are detailed below. (JM)





Guidelines & Eligibility





Annual income must be between 150% and 200% of the federal poverty level.



150% is defined as $17,820 for a single person and $6,200 for each additional person in household.

The max 200% is defined as $23,760 for one person and $8,320 for each additional household member.



All household information will be collected including ID’s and Social Security cards for everyone in the household. Individuals will need to sign a paper confirming a fuel tank is below 25% full.



They must also present 30-days proof of household income, such as pay stubs or their 2017 award letter from the state or Social Security Administration.