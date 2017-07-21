New Speed Limits In Effect On Grand River In Howell

July 21, 2017

There are some new speed limits for motorists to be aware of on Grand River in Howell.



The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police conducted a formal traffic study at the request of Howell Township and the City of Howell to determine the proper speed limit along the corridor. Once completed, both entities met with the local officials to discuss the findings. Speed limit changes resulted on four segments of Grand River, either increasing or decreasing by 5mph. Three segments studied will remain the same. All are detailed below.



Traffic & Safety Engineer Wendy Ramirez with M-DOT’s Brighton Transportation Service Center says sign installation was completed on Monday, and the new speed limit is considered effective immediately as soon as all the new signs are installed.





I-96BL (Grand River)

Between Crestwood and Highlander Way:

Old Speed Limit - 55mph

New Speed Limit - 50mph



Between Highlander Way and Browning:

Old Speed Limit - 45mph

New Speed Limit - 40mph



Between Browning and Chestnut:

Old Speed Limit - 35mph

New Speed Limit - 35mph



Between Chestnut and Barnard: (Downtown area):

Old Speed Limit - 25mph

New Speed Limit - 25mph



Between Barnard and Fair Street:

Old Speed Limit - 35mph

New Speed Limit - 35mph



Between Fair Street and Ann Arbor RR Crossing:

Old Speed Limit - 35mph

New Speed Limit - 40mph



Between Ann Arbor RR Crossing and Freeway Ramps W/B I-96:

Old Speed Limit - 45/55mph

New Speed Limit - 50mph





MDOT Traffic Regulation Guidelines are attached, which detail the process involved in a formal speed study. (JM)