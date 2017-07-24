LESA Seeks School Supply Donations At Upcoming "Stuff the Bus" Event

July 24, 2017

The Livingston Educational Service Agency’s yearly Backpacks for Kids campaign is underway, and its major collection event is set for next week.



Now in its 16th year, the annual Backpacks for Kids campaign is an effort that provides backpacks filled with school supplies to local children whose family may need some assistance. Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz says school supplies can be expensive, and the campaign aids families in need by allowing kids to start the school year with all of the necessary equipment.



Supplies to fill the backpacks can be donated at the Stuff the Bus event, which is set for Friday, August 4th, at the Howell Wal-Mart. An LESA bus will be stationed at Wal-Mart from 10am to 2pm so that community members wishing to donate can purchase supplies there and help fill the bus right outside the store. Schutz says LESA is looking for standard-type school supplies and a wish list of those supplies is posted on their website.



Then on August 4th through the 6th, community members can also donate by shopping at Five Below at the Green Oak Mall. Shoppers can print off a Backpacks flyer from LESA’s website and hand it in when making their purchase. The flyer guarantees that 10% of the proceeds will be donated to LESA to help purchase backpacks and school supplies.



LESA will fill the backpacks with the donated items on August 16th, which is Livingston County United Way’s annual Day of Caring. The filled backpacks will be distributed at LESA on August 17th at an event that also includes a community resource fair. You can find more information about the collection events and Backpacks for Kids campaign at the link below. (DK)

