Anti-Drug Coalition Raises Funds To Support Local Youth Initiatives

July 23, 2017

A successful fundraiser put on by a local anti-drug coalition will allow the organization to further substance abuse prevention efforts in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Community Alliance, or LCCA, aims to reduce and prevent youth substance use, while promoting a safe and drug-free lifestyle. LCCA held its first golf outing at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Pinckney last month and raised approximately $2,000. LCCA plans to use the funds to give back to the community in the form of mini-grants. The grants will be awarded on a competitive basis at $500 per grant and will fund youth-designed and implemented substance abuse prevention activities in the area.



LCCA also works with the Big Red Barrel, an organization that provides a collection bin for unused or unwanted prescription medication. LCCA reports that the Big Red Barrel was present at their golf outing and that it allowed for the disposal of over one pound of drugs.

