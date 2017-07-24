Local Women Sought To Help Set New Rosie The Riveter World Record

July 24, 2017

Livingston County women are being recruited to help the Yankee Air Museum set a Rosie the Riveter world record.



Based in Belleville, the Yankee Air Museum set the Guinness World Record for “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Rosie the Riveter” at Willow Run Airport in 2014, and then again in 2015. A group in Richmond, California set the record last year with 2,229 Rosies and is planning to rally to do it once again in August. However the Yankee Air Museum isn’t letting Rosie go down without a fight.



The museum has launched a registration website and is looking for women from all over to join in their effort to retake the Rosie world record. Rosies from near and far will gather at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center at 9am on October 14th, which has been proclaimed “R-Day”. Museum officials say they are holding the event to celebrate women in the workforce and to inspire next generations with the “We Can Do It” spirit. Women of all ages are encouraged to attend the free event and costume requirements include dark blue work clothes, red socks, closed-toe dark shoes, and the quintessential red and white polka dot bandana.



Registration is required and can be done by clicking on the link below. (DK)