Community Sharing Pantry Re-Opens In New Duck Lake Center

July 25, 2017

A food pantry and outreach center that serves the Milford and Highland Township areas is making moves.



The new Community Sharing location opens this week at 5061 Duck Lake Road in Highland Township. It’s primarily a food pantry but has clothing, support and special programs to assist those in need including the unemployed, the working poor, families in poverty, low income seniors, people with disabilities and others who qualify.



Staff and volunteers have been busy in recent weeks, packing up and moving everything from the old location to the new Duck Lake Center. It opened Monday to serve clients by appointments while the pantry will officially open Tuesday. Community Sharing board members commented that growth requires change, which is never easy, but there are many positives to the new location – namely three times more space for storage and private meeting space to ensure confidentiality for staff and clients.



The non-profit has gone from serving 30-40 families per month to as many as 360. It had been renting space in the Huron Valley School’s Apollo Center. Officials say the move was necessary because the district will be expanding childcare and preschool programs there. HVS Superintendent Nancy Coratti said the district was fortunate to have maintained a decade-long relationship with Community Sharing and looks forward to continuing the partnership. Facebook photo. (JM)