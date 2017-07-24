Federal Funding For County Drug Court Receives Three-Year Renewal

An application by the local adult drug court for continued federal grant funding has been approved.



The Livingston County Drug Court was established to take into account the addictions of eligible defendants and connect them with the substance abuse treatment programs they need, resulting in lighter sentences. The court recently learned that a request for the renewal of grant funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration was approved. According to John Evans, the Circuit/Probate Court Administrator, the grant will provide $317,764 per year, over the next three years.



The program is approximately one year long, with an additional year of follow-up. Graduates are then recognized for their commitment to sobriety. Evans added that the grant renewal was only possible through the work that Chief Judge David Reader and Circuit Judge Michael Hatty had shown in administering the funds. (JK)