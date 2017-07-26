West Virginia Orders Partial Halt To Rover Pipeline Construction

July 26, 2017

Construction has been partially-halted in another state on a natural gas pipeline that ends in Livingston County.



West Virginia environmental authorities have ordered a halt to Rover Pipeline construction where it found permit violations damaging several streams. The 15 miles of pipeline that will pass through Livingston County are the final section of the more-than-700 mile long pipeline that is being built to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural-gas from West Virginia into Pennsylvania and Ohio and then into Michigan. It will meet up with the Vector Pipeline just outside Fowlerville, which will then carry the natural gas into Canada.



The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says inspectors in April, May, June and July found erosion-control failures that left sediment deposits. In a July 17 letter, the agency ordered Rover Pipeline LLC to "immediately cease and desist any further land development activity" until it complies. They also ordered Rover to install and maintain needed storm water and erosion controls. Parent company Energy Transfer Partners says construction continues on two West Virginia segments while it works with state officials to resolve issues on two others. (JK)