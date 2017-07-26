Read Aloud Campaign Comes To Fowlerville Fair

July 26, 2017

Kids got a chance to take some time out from the rides and games at the Fowlerville Fair to do something a little different.



Read Aloud, hosted by Great Start Livingston, was held today as families were invited to sit back and relax with a book at the Reading Corner inside the Fowlerville Fair’s commercial building. Kids will also be able to take home a book bag, coloring bookmark, and bracelet. The event is part of the organizations Read Aloud campaign, to promote the importance of reading to children and ultimately aim to make reading aloud for 15 minutes a day the new parenting standard.



A variety of guest readers were recruited to take part including State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Lana Theis and Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy (pictured). Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz says the campaign will continue through the summer and may become something they do on an annual basis. (JK)