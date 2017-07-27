Nobody Files For South Lyon Mayor's Office

The mayoral election in one local city is wide open as no one appears to have interest in the office.



4pm Tuesday was the filing deadline for the November 7th general election and South Lyon is without a candidate for mayor. The South Lyon Herald reports that in addition to this, only 4 residents have filed for 3 open city council seats. Current Mayor John Galeas has decided against running for a second two-year term, citing that he doesn’t have time available with his current personal life and career schedule. He said another reason he is not seeking re-election is because certain members of the current council have bogged down meetings questioning nearly every decision and past decision city officials have made. Galeas said that they aren’t representing South Lyon in a responsible way, and that he is too positively wired for the drama.



Incumbent Greg Kivell is the lone councilmember seeing re-election, as he eyes a 6th term. Along with Kivell, Joyce Clohosey, Rose Walton, and Carl Richards have all filed for the 3 council seats. Current councilmembers Michael Kramer and Harvey Wedell have decided against running. It is not known yet how the city will address its lack of mayoral candidates. (MK)