Progress On Construction At 10 Mile & Napier

July 27, 2017

Construction is well underway at a busy intersection in Lyon Township that is closed to traffic.



The project at 10 Mile and Napier involves reconstruction the intersection to a modern roundabout, as well as reconstructing 10 Mile Road from Copperwood to Nepavine Drive at the Novi/Lyon Township border. Both 10 Mile and Napier Roads at the intersection will remain closed to traffic for the duration of the job and a detour is in effect. Meanwhile, a real-time workzone camera is up and running. Progress can be viewed through images captured every 15 minutes on the Road Commission of Oakland County’s website. The link is provided. The camera is described as an education tool for the public to follow step-by-step progress.



The project is expected to be completed in mid-October. Photo: Work Zone Cam. (JM)