Pitch Livingston To Offer Shark Tank-like Opportunity

July 27, 2017

A local adaptation of a popular television show will give Livingston County entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their business ideas.



Pitch Livingston will give county hopefuls a chance to get in the shark tank and present their ideas to a panel of local experts and business owners. The event will take place on September 28th at Brewery Becker in Brighton. 5 residents or local business owners from all who apply will be chosen to participate for the chance to win $5,000 and in-kind opportunities. Those bonuses include help with marketing, accounting, a website, and law advice.



Tonia Osby is part of Planning Team which consists of 3 Brighton residents who all have experience pitching their ideas in various events like this across the state. She offers these tips to hopeful applicants. Being passionate about what you are looking to build is important. If it can be tied in to helping out the community, then all the better. And having a good business model and a way to generate dependable revenue will impress the judges. The event will be open to the public and offer appetizers, beverages, a cash bar, and the chance to see and hear from the participants and judges.



Osby said she believes there will also be many networking opportunities for those who attend. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To apply or become a sponsor for Pitch Livingston, check out their Facebook or Eventbrite page. Applications are due by Monday, September 4th. (MK)