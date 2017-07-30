Livingston County's June Jobless Rate 2.7% Lowest In State

Livingston County’s June jobless rate was the lowest of all Michigan counties.



Seasonally unadjusted June jobless rates rose seasonally in all major labor market areas. Livingston County’s unemployment rate stood at 2.7%, thus taking the number one ranking of all 83 counties in the state. In May, Livingston and Ottawa Counties tied for the top spot at 2.6%.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says typical season patterns dominated local labor markets in June. Unemployment rates are also down over the year. The most pronounced rate decreases over the period were recorded in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which includes Livingston County. (JM)