Sheriff Murphy To Be Locked Up For Charity

July 29, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff is being put away and needs bail money...for charity.



Sheriff Mike Murphy is being locked up on Monday, August 14th and needs the community’s help to get out. Murphy and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department are raising money and awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and their efforts throughout the area. The MDA works to provide funding for research and care for adults and children who suffer from the many neuromuscular diseases. These range from ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, to the more prevalent Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy, which the Center for Disease Control reports affects 1 in every 7,250 males, ages 1 to 24.



Money for the Sheriff’s “bond” will help the MDA in Livingston County by providing clinic visits, support groups, summer camps for youths, equipment repair, and research. To donate, visit the link below. (MK)