US-23 Bridge Improvement Project Progressing

July 31, 2017

Work is continuing on a bridge improvement project in the northern portion of Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation reports that there is still a lot of work going on with that project, which will ultimately extend the life of the structures. Overnight, single lane closures are occurring along US-23, generally north of the I-96 interchange.



M-DOT Spokeswoman Kari Arend tells WHMI there have been some additional local road impacts such as Clyde Road over US-23. She says a temporary signal is up to maintain one lane of traffic on that bridge through the end of August. Repairs to the Clyde Road bridge over the freeway required more work than originally anticipated. All truck traffic on Clyde Road is detoured due to the open lane on the bridge being restricted to 9 feet wide. Construction on the Clyde Road bridge is expected to wrap up in late August, when the bridge will reopen to two-way traffic.



The project is part of a $2.2 million investment by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The bridge improvements and repairs are described as "capital preventative maintenance" designed to extend the life of the structures as long as possible.



All of the work and related closures are weather dependent. Arend says up to date information on closures and changes is available on M-DOT Mi Drive website. (JM)