Final Public Meeting Tonight On Dexter Bond Proposal

July 31, 2017

Stakeholders will have a final chance tonight to attend an informational meeting regarding a $72 (m) million bond proposal for Dexter Community Schools.



The proposal, which seeks to raise funds to support renovation of district facilities, will come before voters next Tuesday, August 8th. Each year, the district puts together a 10 year facilities plan and bonds have been born out of both plans from the last two decades. District officials created a renovation wish list of sorts by taking several factors into consideration, including the life cycle of their facilities, growing enrollment, and instructional needs. The community’s input was also sought through surveys and group forums in order to create the 2018 facilities plan.



The proposal seeks to maintain the current school debt millage rate of 8.5 mills by extending the rate five or so years before it begins to drop and taper off. An overview of the proposal and a time for questions will be the focus of a community meeting tonight at 7pm in the cafeteria at Creekside Intermediate School. You can find more information about the proposal through the link below. (JK)