MSP Brighton Post Latest To Join Angel Program

July 31, 2017

A new program being expanded to Livingston County aims to help those struggling with drug addiction.



The Michigan State Police has joined almost 200 police departments nationwide in the Angel Program. The pre-arrest diversion program allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a state police post to seek help for their addiction, without the fear of arrest or investigation.



MSP has expanded the program to the Brighton Post and is seeking volunteers who would be willing to provide support to participants, including transportation to treatment. Those interested in becoming a part of the Angel Program must complete an application available from the post. Volunteers must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license and live within one hour of the post, among other requirements. Volunteers will receive training prior to any assignments, and will be reimbursed for mileage and meals.



The Angel Program is supported by the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, which began in Massachusetts in 2015. Michigan State Police plan to continue expanding the program across the state throughout 2017. Those interested in learning more about the program or becoming an Angel Volunteer, are asked to contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. (JK)