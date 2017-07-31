Incumbents, Newcomers File For Fenton City Council

July 31, 2017

Some newcomers have filed for seats on the Fenton City Council.



Up for grabs in November is the two-year term of mayor and three Council seats that carry four-year terms. Longtime Mayor Sue Osborn is being challenged by Councilwoman Cherie Smith and resident Kurt Wilkinson. Osborn has held the position for 19 years. As for the other open Fenton City Council seats, five candidates will appear on the November ballot. Incumbents Dave McDermott and Scott Grossmeyer are both seeking re-election and face challengers Donald Bankcroft, Sean Sage and Tracy Bottecelli. Bankcroft has served on the Planning Commission and other city boards. Sage has also been involved in city boards, along with various youth sports and school committees. Bottecelli has served on the Fenton Chamber Board of Directors and local fundraising efforts.



The person elected mayor in the November 7th election will serve until 2019, while the three council members would serve terms lasting through 2021. (JM)