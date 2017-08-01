Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash Involving Semi At I-96 & Kensington Road

August 1, 2017

A man was seriously injured and hospitalized following a Monday crash in Brighton Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around noon for a report of a motorcycle vs semi accident at eastbound I-96 and Kensington Road. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 52-year-old Elmira resident was merging onto eastbound I-96 from Kensington Road on his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle.



The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist failed to yield to a 1999 Peterbilt semi operated by a 65-year-old Ohio resident traveling eastbound on I-96. The motorcyclist struck the trailer and was ejected from the bike. He was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance with what were described as life threatening injuries.



Two lanes of I-96 were closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. Authorities say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, while helmet use remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, and the Hamburg Township Police Department.



The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit. (JM)