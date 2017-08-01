Restaurant Owner Charged With Choking Employee

August 1, 2017

A local businessman is wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly choking an employee.



42-year-old Mike Bouffard is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for an incident on July 10th. Court records list a Saline address and show that the felony warrant was authorized on July 17th. Bouffard is the owner of The Original Mikey’s Burgers & Fries in Howell, which reopened this year.



Bouffard is said to have gotten into an argument with an employee and allegedly choked the vicitm around the neck with both hands, resulting in bruising and swelling. Bouffard was a partner at the former locations before the restaurants closed in 2015. At that time, number of former employees told WHMI they were owed back wages and endured harassment.



A handwritten sign on the door of the business says closed until July 11th. However, Bouffard posted on social media that “due to unforeseen circumstances, Mikey's is temporarily closed” but would be re-opening and was in the process of restructuring/retraining staff. A most recent post advertises that the business is currently hiring. (JM)