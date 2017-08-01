Consumer Protection Seminars Planned In August

August 1, 2017

Several seminars are planned this month to help local residents become more savvy consumers.



The Consumer Protection Division of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is hosting the 45-minute seminars that include six topics: Identity Theft; Phone, Mail & e-Scams; Online Safety; Investment Fraud; Home Repair and Improvement; and In-Home Care & Senior Residences. The Putnam Township Senior Center will host an Identity Theft seminar on Monday, August 7th at 12:30pm, followed by one on Home Repair & Improvement at the Loose Senior Center in Linden, Wednesday, August 16th at 10:30am. Then on Wednesday, August 29th the Bennet Recreation Center in Howell will host a Phone, Mail & e-Scams seminar at 1pm.



All events are free and open to the public. To attend, residents are asked to contact the venue to RSVP prior to the seminar. You’ll find that information below. (JK)