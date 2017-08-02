Concrete Patching Starts Today On Eastbound I-96 Near Latson Road

August 2, 2017

Crews will be out patching pavement on I-96 in the Howell area for the remainder of the week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that the patching will be done on eastbound I-96 near Latson Road. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the work zone and to watch for traffic slowdowns.



On both Wednesday and Thursday, a single lane closure will be in effect between 9am and 3pm each day. On Saturday, a double lane closure will start at 2am and continue until 10am. The right two lanes will be closed. Then on Saturday from 10am until 5pm Sunday, a single lane closure will be in place while the concrete cures. (JM)