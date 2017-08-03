Public Meeting Set For Baker Road Improvement Project In Dexter

August 3, 2017

The public is encouraged to attend a public meeting about a large construction project next year in the Dexter area.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission and the City of Dexter will hold a public meeting regarding improvements at two Baker Road intersections in the City of Dexter and Scio Township scheduled for 2018. Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funding has been received toward the project, which will cover the cost to convert the intersections of Baker/Dan Hoey Roads and Baker/Shield Roads into two single-lane roundabouts. Construction will begin in June of 2018 and be completed prior to the start of the 2018/2019 school year.



The meeting will be an open house format on Tuesday, August 15th at 6pm at Creekside Intermediate School. Officials say citizens and other interested parties will have an opportunity to learn more information about the project, detour routes and speak with Road Commission representatives. More information about the Baker Road intersection improvement project is available through the link. (JM)