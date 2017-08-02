Final Night For Rock The Block

August 2, 2017

There’s one more opportunity this summer to enjoy live music and local eats during one of downtown Howell’s premier events.



Tonight is the final night for Rock the Block, which celebrates local bands and local dining in the outdoor summer weather. Starting at 5pm Hans Hansen will be playing at Moe’s BarBar Shop, and Left at Large will perform at the Hive Teen Center. At 6pm, Ryan Dillaha & The Miracle Men bring their brand of working class rock and roll to Cobb-Hall Insurance, and Singer-Songwriter Mike Stefaniak will be performing at Peanut Row Alley. From 7pm to 9pm The Lucas/Rhodes Band will be on the Cleary’s Pub Patio, and The Invasion will be playing British pop rock at 2Fogs Pub. The Invasion will also be playing the Rock the lock after-party at 2Fogs, as well.



At each concert location will be the final opportunity to take part in Best Bites on the Block. With a Best Bites wristband, patrons can sample offerings from local restaurants and get a better taste of many of the different dining opportunities downtown. Wristbands can be purchased at each concert venue, the information booth, or the Main Street office.



Additionally tonight, there will be an ice cream social held in the garden alley by Simply Charming, Carriage House Designs, and Like Mother, Like Daughter Vintage Treasures. Complete information about this final evening can be found through the link below. (MK)