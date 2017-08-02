Beam Placement Will Force US-23 Closure This Weekend

A complete freeway closure is scheduled on US-23 this weekend just south of Livingston County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that there will be a total overnight closure along northbound US-23 at 6 Mile Road so crews can set beams at the new bridge. The closure will start at 9pm on Friday and continue until 9am on Saturday. A detour will be posted when northbound US-23 is closed. In addition, starting on Monday, August 7th, the northbound US-23 ramp to 6 Mile Road will be closed for reconstruction and remain closed until September 6th.



There will also be a continuous single lane closure this weekend on northbound US-23, between M-14 and N. Territorial Road, for concrete pavement patching. The lane closure will start at 9pm on Friday and continue until 7am on Monday. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic back-ups and to slow down throughout the work zone. (JK)