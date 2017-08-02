LibCon 2017 Brings Pop Culture Fandom To Livingston County

August 2, 2017

Three local libraries are offering an opportunity to come out and celebrate your inner-nerd tomorrow at LibCon 2017.



The Brighton, Howell Carnegie, and Hartland Cromaine District Libraries have come together to put on this free, comic-con style event at 2/42 Community Church. Everyone is invited to come dressed as their favorite comic book, superhero, or pop culture icon and participate in the cosplay contest for prizes. There are 4 groups to enter in- kids, teens, adults, and groups. There will also be a series of panels, presentations, games, and crafts to participate in.



Panels will be held on topics like getting started in Dungeons & Dragons, various aspects of the comic book industry, and the weaponry seen in Game of Thrones. There will be interactive presentations and games based on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pokemon, Doctor Who, My Little Pony, and more. Local authors and illustrators Clay Boura, Joshua Buchanan, Jerome Shields, and Devon Camel will be at the event to meet and greet. There will also be face painting, button making, and vendor booths to browse.



LibCon 2017 will run from 4pm until 8pm at 2/42 Community Church, located at 7526 Grand River Avenue, in Brighton. (MK)