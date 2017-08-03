Mayors’ Pancake Breakfast In Brighton Saturday

August 3, 2017

The Mayors’ Pancake Breakfast will take place this Saturday as part of Brighton’s 150th Anniversary and the Brighton Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival.



The event will take place from 8-10AM in the Ciao Amici parking lot at 217 West Main St. in downtown Brighton. Pancakes, sausage, and potatoes will be served along with coffee and orange juice for $5. Current Brighton Mayor Jim Muzzin and former mayors Kate Lawrence, Steve Monet and Jere Michaels will be flipping flapjacks. Food will be prepared by The Wooden Spoon restaurant. The Vintage String Band, which is being sponsored by the Brighton District Library, will be providing live music.



Beginning at 10am, the Brighton 150th Anniversary booth will open for the day in front of the CoBACH Center, providing 150th Anniversary T-shirts in different sizes for $15 each and Brightonopoly board games for $35 (All purchases must be in cash). (TT/JM)