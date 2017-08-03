Pinckney Woman Running Ultra-Marathon For Mexican Orphanage

A 200 mile run to benefit a Mexican orphanage will include a Livingston County woman.



Jane Donovan of Pinckney is attempting to run 200 miles in an ultra marathon on Friday, August 11th in Washington State called the 'Big Foot 200' in order to raise money for the Talita Cumi Children's Home near Zihuatanejo, Mexico. Donovan, who works as a children's book author and illustrator, says she and her family have gotten to know the kids personally through the years and wants to see them continue to grow. The money raised would help with food, clothing, school materials, and enable them to participate in sports.



Donovan welcomes everyone to donate to her GoFundMe account. You’ll find that link below. (AS)