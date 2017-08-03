Thompson Lake Beach In Howell City Park Closed Until Further Notice

August 3, 2017

Elevated levels of E. Coli have prompted officials to close the beach at Howell City Park.



Howell DPS Director Erv Suida tells WHMI the beach was closed at approximately 3pm today due to E. coli bacteria levels exceeding what is considered safe for recreational use. He says the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority responded quickly upon receiving the results and additional testing was being conducted. The Livingston County Health Department has also been notified.



Both the beach and Thompson Lake will remain closed until results come back within acceptable levels. (JM)