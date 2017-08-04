Free Business Advice Workshops Coming To Area Libraries

August 4, 2017

A series of workshops have been set up around several local libraries to help entrepreneurs succeed with setting up and running their business.



The Senior Core of Retired Executives, or SCORE, is a volunteer non-profit organization that has spent more than 50 years helping small businesses get off the ground. Over the next 3 months they will be holding 4 free workshops to help educate business-owners and give them a leg up during the first few critical months of operations. SCORE Mentor Ken Kuna said it is important for small businesspeople in the community to know that SCORE is there to help them. He said a lot of the time young entrepreneurs don’t have knowledgeable people to go to or bounce ideas off of, and that is where SCORE Mentors become really valuable.



This Wednesday, August 9th, is the first workshop entitled Are You Ready to Start Your Business. It will be held at the Salem-South Lyon District Library. SCORE will be at the Brighton District Library on September 13th for Business Plans Made Easy. Marketing 101: The Basics will offer a crash course at the Howell Carnegie District library on October 11. On November 8th, the series returns to the Salem-South Library for its concluding workshop, Financing Your Business. All 4 workshops run from 7pm until 8. Registration is appreciated. Registration and more information on the workshops and SCORE can be found at the libraries participating. (MK)