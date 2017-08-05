Howell Chamber Of Commerce To Host New Business To Business Expo

August 5, 2017

A Business to Business Expo is planned in Howell this September.



Pairing local businesses to hire and support each other is among the member services offered through the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. It encourages shopping and hiring local to create a stronger local business community. To further that mission, the Chamber will host its first Business to Business Expo on September 12th from 9am to 1pm at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Genoa Township.



Officials say the expo is intended to pair business decision makers with local service providers who work with and for businesses. Exhibitor spaces are exclusive to Howell Chamber members, but all decision makers are invited to shop and speak with local exhibitors. All attendees will enjoy refreshments, giveaways and goodie bags.



For details on the Business to Business Expo, visit the link provided. (JM)