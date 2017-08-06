Local Red Cross Chapter To Hold Special 100th Anniversary Blood Drive

August 6, 2017

The Livingston County Red Cross is hosting a special Blood Drive on Thursday, Aug 24th.



Their goal for the drive is 100 pints, in celebration of the local chapter’s 100th anniversary in Livingston County. The drive will be held at the 2/42 Community Church in Genoa Township from 1-6:45pm. Organizers are also challenging all first responders to participate with the unit collecting the most pints winning a free lunch. They will be collecting food for the Gleaners Community Food Bank Donors who wish to take part in the Double Red Cell Program will also be accommodated. That program allows the American Red Cross to collect two units of red blood cells from a single donor as long as they meets eligibility requirements.



Details can be found using the link below, where appointments can also be made using the sponsor code 242 or by calling Gail Combs-Tanner at 248-561-9154. (JK)