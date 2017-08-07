Groundbreaking Set Tuesday For New Downtown Brighton Development

August 7, 2017

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday morning chronicling the newest development in downtown Brighton.



Cheresko Development will embark on a project in which a vacant office building at 317 West Main St. will be demolished to make way for two new buildings. The structures will include two restaurants, office space and four high-end apartments. An L-shaped outdoor courtyard will also be constructed between the buildings to add to the aesthetics of the downtown Brighton environment. The courtyard will allow outdoor seating for diners that will include a gas fire pit and heated paver bricks for cooler weather. The Downtown Development Authority is assisting in the project by funding a pedestrian walkway to enhance access for walkers. Brighton city officials will be on hand for the groundbreaking, which will take place Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

