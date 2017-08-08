Pinckney Woman Enters Plea To Embezzlement Charges

August 8, 2017

A plea has been entered by a Livingston County woman charged with multiple embezzlement counts.



53-year-old Debbie Broich of Pinckney pleaded guilty as charged in Oakland County Circuit Court Monday to five felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000. She was charged after an audit was conducted at Blue Chip Talent and its related company, Computer Consultants of America, where Broich worked as a bookkeeper. Bloomfield Township police say she embezzled the money over a period of six years “for personal living expenses,” including buying new vehicles and paying credit card bills.



The owner of the company reportedly became suspicious after reviewing the firm’s checking account and finding multiple checks issued in her name. Broich, who is free on a $250,000 bond, faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced October 9th. (JK)