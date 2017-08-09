Couple Facing Charges After Stabbing Man With Box Cutter In Fenton Twp.

A man and woman are facing multiple charges following a stabbing incident in Fenton Township.



22-year-old Justin Ryan Winslow is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and false report of a felony. He remains behind bars in the Genesee County Jail on an $800,000 bond. 32-year-old Kathryn Marie Serra is charged as an accessory after the fact to a felony, false report of a felony and resisting & obstructing police.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Fenton Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:30am on July 28th at a home on Bay View Drive off North Road in Fenton Township. Authorities arrived to find a 28-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds to the face, head and neck. Police say the victim advised that Winslow was responsible and had fled the scene along with Serra, his girlfriend. The two were apprehended a short time later at a mobile home park by a K-9 unit. Investigation later revealed that the three had met while patients in a psychiatric hospital in Flint.



Both men became involved romantically with Serra but had a falling out, prompting Winslow to move to Caro. The Sheriff’s Office says the three had been handing out drinking alcohol and taking prescription medications the night before the incident, when Winslow attacked him with a box cutter. Both Winslow and Serra originally told authorities the victim was attempting to sexually assault Serra, which led to the attack, but later admitted it was a lie.



The victim suffered serious injuries but was upgraded to stable and released from the hospital two days later. Winslow and Serra are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference in 67th District Court in Fenton. (JM)