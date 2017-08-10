Suspect Arraigned After Foot Chase & Police Search Monday

August 10, 2017

A man who sparked a strange police search in the Brighton area turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post says the subject who fled from the post on foot Monday turned himself in yesterday morning without any incident. 28-year-old Robert Edward Culbertson was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of driving while license suspended 2nd offense and resisting/obstructing police causing injury. The latter charge was due to a Trooper who was chasing Culbertson on foot fell, injuring his shoulder.



Police said Culbertson had went into the post to be fingerprinted but got agitated after being informed he would need to make an appointment. He indicated the fingerprints were in relation to a suspended license and a desk sergeant noticed him walk over to a motorcycle in the Brighton Township Hall parking lot. When confronted about his license status, Culbertson ran off across Spencer Road and then all six lanes of I-96. A helicopter and a State Police K-9 unit were said to be nearby and joined in the search, which was unsuccessful.



A probable cause conference for Culbertson is set for August 23rd. (JM/JK)