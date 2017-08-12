New Administrative Assistant Needed To Help Hamburg Township Police

August 12, 2017

The Hamburg Township Police Department is looking for a new administrative assistant.



The department is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the position. The administrative assistant role is part time for up to 24 hours a week with flexible scheduling during normal business hours. Some of the minimum qualifications are as follows. Applicants should have at least a high school diploma plus additional coursework or training in office management, business, or criminal justice. Experience in utilizing the Law Enforcement Information Network, police record management systems, and computer-aided dispatch systems is preferred. Writing, typing, computer, and interpersonal skills are also required.



Starting pay for the position is $17.58 per hour with no benefits. A complete job description is available on the police department’s website. An application packet for those interested is available on ours. Applications are due by 4pm on Friday, August 25th. (MK)