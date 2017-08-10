More Closures On US-23 Overnight & This Weekend

August 10, 2017

Traffic delays should be expected for anyone traveling in US-23 this weekend, while other closures start tonight.



A total overnight closure is scheduled along southbound US-23 at 6 Mile Road so crews can set beams at the new bridge. The closure will start at 7:00 tonight and continue until 5am Friday. A detour will be posted when southbound US-23 is closed.



Then this weekend, M-DOT advises that there will be a continuous single lane closure in each direction on US-23 for concrete pavement patching. On northbound US-23 at North Territorial Road, a single lane closure will start at 9pm Friday and last until 7am Monday. Then on southbound US-23 at North Territorial Road, and between 8 Mile and 9 Mile Roads, a single lane closure will be in effect from 8pm Friday until 5am Monday.



Motorists are advised to watch for traffic back-ups and to slow down in the work zone. (JM)