Friends Of 11 Mile Road Park Looking For New Members

August 10, 2017

Lyon Township is looking for people interested in helping develop a multi-million dollar sports park.



A plan for a $2.2-million park on 11-Mile Road at Milford Road has been prepared and the township is now seeking grants to help fund it. The Friends of the 11-Mile Road Park are looking for new members to join who have great ideas, kids in sports, or just want to support the community by contributing their time and expertise.



The park will have an active use area of 20.8 acres on the 80-acre parcel and will be constructed in 4 phases. Phase 1 will see the installation of a multi-purpose field, gravel parking lot, and storm water detention drain. Phase 2 will see construction of a play structures, a pavilion, and restrooms. The third phase will see 3 more fields put in along with a trail going through a natural area on the east side of the site. The last phase will have a baseball diamond put in.



Anyone interested in joining the Friends of the 11 Mile Park is encouraged to contact Deputy Supervisor Melanie Mullin at (248) 437-2240. The Friends also meet on the third Monday of each month at 7pm at the Lyon Township Hall. Photo- Lyon Township. (MK)