Fisherman Drowns In Bruin Lake

August 10, 2017

A fisherman drowned Tuesday after his boat sank in a lake in the Pinckney State Recreation Area.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says the 75-year-old man was fishing on Bruin Lake Tuesday afternoon. He was spotted in his boat by officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, but according to MLive.com, a short time later they saw he was in the water and his boat was gone. He was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water around 3:40pm. He was then transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea hospital in critical condition, and then airlifted to the University of Michigan hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Police believe the man fell into the lake after his boat began taking on water. It appears he tried to put on his life vest, but was unable to do so. The incident remains under investigation. (JK)