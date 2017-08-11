Man Charged In Police Chase That Started In Pinckney

A Washtenaw County man has been charged for leading police on a chase that started in Pinckney and ended in Ann Arbor.



24-year-old Justin Todd Thomas of Ypsilanti was arraigned Monday in Livingston County’s 53rd District Court with fleeing and eluding, resisting police and driving on a suspended license. Pinckney police say the incident began when they attempted to pull Thomas over just before 1pm Sunday on a traffic violation. Thomas reportedly refused to identify himself to the officer and then fled from the stop. The Pinckney officer pursued Thomas south through the village to Dexter-Pinckney Road, Territorial Road and then southbound US-23. That’s where a Michigan State Police trooper joined the pursuit.



Officers laid down stop sticks in an attempt to stop Thomas’ car, but the effort failed and the chase continued on US-23 to Main Street in Ann Arbor, where he eventually stopped at a parking lot and surrendered. A 24-year-old female passenger was released at the scene. Thomas will be back in court next Tuesday, August 15th for a probable cause conference. (JK)