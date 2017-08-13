Grant Will Help Local Nonprofit Assist Senior Caregivers

August 13, 2017

A local nonprofit group will be able to serve those who assist local seniors after receiving a grant award.



Livingston County Catholic Charities was recently awarded a 2-year grant of $90,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for the organization’s three senior service programs; Be Our Guest Adult Day, Volunteer Caregiver and Resource Advocacy. The grant monies were awarded for general operations in support of senior programs serving caregivers. LCCC officials say the grant will provide significant support serving the caregivers of seniors in Livingston County. Because 80% of the seniors they serve with those three programs live at or below 150% of the national poverty level, the Volunteer Caregiver and Resource Advocacy programs are offered free to county seniors. However, the Be Our Guest Adult Day program is offered on a cost-sharing basis with the average client paying $38.87 for an 8 hour day. LCCC says that leaves a $104.97/day gap in the cost to provide services. For fiscal year 2015-16, that gap equaled nearly $88,000, which needed to be filled through fundraising efforts.



According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, over 34.2 million caregivers for adults 50 or more years of age in the U.S. are tasked with providing most or all activities of daily living, including hygiene, feeding, dressing and more. It’s hoped that the grant funding will help prevent caregivers and family members having to make a decision of placing their loved one into a more costly, full-care facility versus caring for them at home with support services. You’ll find additional details below. (JK)