Passion For Fashion Runway Show Next Weekend

August 13, 2017

A new summer-friendly runway fashion event challenging participants to create a fabulous outfit out of recycled items and non-traditional components is approaching.



Passion for Fashion is described as an unconventional challenge from trash to triumph. The new event next Saturday, August 19th is specifically for avant garde designs, so clothing can be made out of anything from tape to paper or metal. Designers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate and encouraged to not only be creative but think outside of the box and have fun. The event will be held at Cleary University on Grand River in Genoa Township. Funds raised will support a scholarship program for the arts.



Individuals can purchase tickets for the event at www.grassrootsarts.org. that link is provided. (JM)