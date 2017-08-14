57th Annual Howell Melon Festival This Weekend

It’s melon time again in Howell.



The 57th annual Howell Melon Festival returns to the community this weekend, offering family friendly activities, entertainment, train rides, food and Howell melons. In addition to traditional festival favorites and the 40th annual Howell Melon Run, there will be some new additions this year.



Howell Area Parks & Recreation Festival/Special Events Director Nicole Kamienski tells WHMI one new attraction this year will be The Great Lakes Timber Show on Saturday and Sunday. The family-friendly entertainment features log rolling, axe-throwing and chainsaw carving. A giant water balloon slingshot game and an inflatable kids carnival will be located near the Howell Carnegie District Library while classic root beer floats will be served on Grand River.



The Melon Festival Tent will feature craft beer, local wines, food and games. A free concert in the festival tent Friday night will feature Empty Canvas, who will create an oil painting while performing live music. The main stage entertainment Saturday night will be Great Scott.





Just as Howell melons are a community tradition, so too is the Doc May Memorial Melon Ride. The 15-mile ride winds through historic neighborhoods, the McPherson Park Bike Path, Crosstown Trail, Howell City Park and Lake View Cemetery. The ride has become a Howell Melon Festival Tradition and is the community’s way of celebrating the life of Doctor Pat May. The ride ends back at the Livingston County Courthouse for the post-ride, Howell melons and ice cream.



Complete information and a schedule of events is available through the link provided. (JM)