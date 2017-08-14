Motorcyclist Critical Following Sunday Crash On Fenton Road

August 14, 2017

A motorcyclist was injured in a Sunday night crash that shut down a local roadway for three hours.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash shortly before 7:30pm, which involved a single motorcycle on Fenton Road, south of Read Road. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 45-year-old Hartland man was traveling south on Fenton Road on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he lost control and left the roadway.



The man was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. He was hospitalized and was last reported in critical condition. Fenton Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. The Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS assisted on scene.



The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. (JM)