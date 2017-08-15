Public Input Sought For Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan

August 15, 2017

Community meetings seeking input from Livingston County residents on a statewide transportation plan will be held next month.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, or SEMCOG, is looking for feedback to aid in the development of the region’s long-range transportation plan. Public input meetings are scheduled throughout the region to allow residents to share their priorities for the 2045 transportation system.



Livingston County’s meeting will be held Wednesday, September 13th, at Genoa Township Hall on Dorr Road. Two meetings will take place that day; one from 12 to 1:30pm and one from 5:30 to 7pm. The plan, to be adopted in 2019, will describe how billions of dollars will be invested in the region’s transportation infrastructure and operations.



As the transportation needs of the region evolve with changes in population and demographics, travel and lifestyle preferences, the economy, and technology, particular emphasis will be placed on a number of factors. Those include walking and biking, traffic safety, pavement condition, transit, environmental quality, traffic congestion and operations, and freight and border crossings.



Residents can also offer input through an online survey. More information can be found at the link below. (DK)

