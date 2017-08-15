Brighton School District and Teachers' Union Reach Tentative Contract Accord

August 15, 2017

The Brighton Board of Education has reached tentative agreement with the Brighton Education Association, which represents the district’s approximately 300 teachers. Superintendent Greg Gray announced the TA at Monday night’s regular meeting. The teachers have two years to go on their master contract, but have an annual salary and benefits reopener. Gray tells WHMI that the agreement calls for a 1% salary hike and another 1% for teachers who have completed the required professional development classes. The Board of Education is expected t ratify the tentative agreement at its next meeting on Aug. 28th. Gray says the BEA membership0 will vote on the contract Aug. 28th and 29th. Gray says he has to contact the district attorney to make sure it’s OK to approve the agreement before the teachers’ union has ratified it. He says it’s not illegal for a school board to do that; he just wants to make sure it’s advisable procedurally. Board member John Conely questioned the salary increase, saying the state just gave the district a big per-pupil increase, and argued that the teacher salary increases are eating up the increases in state aid. But Gray says that’s not entirely true, citing the fact that teacher were underpaid for many year, including recently, when they got no salary increase at all during hard times. Gray also says the pay increase for 2017-18 will cost the district $425,000 –less than half the state aid increase. (TT)

